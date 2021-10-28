Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

