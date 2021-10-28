Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNSHF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,695.00.

RNSHF stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 0.81. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

