Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.62

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.62 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38). Renold shares last traded at GBX 28.35 ($0.37), with a volume of 364,740 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The company has a market capitalization of £63.91 million and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.62.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

