Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.89. 905,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $923.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

