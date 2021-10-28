Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $655 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.61 million.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.00.
Repligen stock opened at $271.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.10. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 151.42 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
