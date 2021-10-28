Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $655 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.61 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Repligen stock opened at $271.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.10. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 151.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

