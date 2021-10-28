Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,508 shares of company stock worth $4,230,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

