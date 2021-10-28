Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,508 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,976. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

