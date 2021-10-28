Repsol (REPYY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

10/20/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

10/11/2021 – Repsol had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/9/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

10/4/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/4/2021 – Repsol had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/23/2021 – Repsol had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

9/17/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/16/2021 – Repsol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,021. Repsol, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

