Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Services to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.93. 1,577,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

