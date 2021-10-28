Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Republic Services worth $66,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,226. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

