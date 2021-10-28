Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roivant Sciences Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roivant Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

ROIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

