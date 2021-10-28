Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.