Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 76.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

