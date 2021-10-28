Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

NYSE QSR opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

