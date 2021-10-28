Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 48,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,373 shares.The stock last traded at $58.73 and had previously closed at $58.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.