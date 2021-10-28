Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $9,546,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $14,038,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

