Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.98-$1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 1,051,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,940. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.