Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,391.97% -45.65% -34.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.80%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 67.33%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($11.56) -1.77 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 197.87 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -5.58

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sana Biotechnology beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

