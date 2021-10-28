Reviewing Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) & ON (NYSE:ONON)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and ON (NYSE:ONON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crocs and ON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $1.39 billion 6.55 $312.86 million $3.22 47.94 ON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 35.35% 126.41% 31.85% ON N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crocs and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 2 7 0 2.78 ON 1 1 7 0 2.67

Crocs presently has a consensus price target of $182.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.26%. ON has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.28%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than ON.

Summary

Crocs beats ON on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

