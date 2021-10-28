Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €22.00 ($25.88) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €19.50 ($22.94). The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RXEEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of RXEEY opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Rexel has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

