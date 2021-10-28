RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 374.4% from the September 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on RGCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 59.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 89,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

