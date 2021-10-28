Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

RNMBY stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

