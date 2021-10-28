RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
