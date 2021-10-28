RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.