Richard Wright Sells 10,362 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 98,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

