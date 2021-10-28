Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Acquires 6,530 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, October 22nd, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 16,562 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20.

Shares of REPX opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

