Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

