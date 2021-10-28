Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$507.58 million.

RBA opened at C$83.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$101.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

Several research firms have commented on RBA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

