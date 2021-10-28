Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCIC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

