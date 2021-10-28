Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 247,022 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 247,022 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

