Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foresight Acquisition were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,662,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,694,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,992,000.

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

