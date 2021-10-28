RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.