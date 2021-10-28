Robert W. Baird Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $681.68.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $664.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 791.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.44 and its 200 day moving average is $564.85. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $693.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.