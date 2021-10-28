Robert W. Stallings Buys 5,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $2,402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

