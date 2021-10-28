Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Major Shareholder Han Kim Sells 30,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) major shareholder Han Kim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $2,062,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Roblox stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist cut their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
