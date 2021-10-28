Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Major Shareholder Han Kim Sells 30,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) major shareholder Han Kim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $2,062,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roblox stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 381,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 91,657 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist cut their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

