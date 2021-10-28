Robotti Robert Acquires 1,830 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for 2.2% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Robotti Robert owned about 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

Shares of LECO traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.21. 546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,943. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.36.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

