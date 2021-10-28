Robotti Robert Sells 655 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Robotti Robert trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. The Chemours accounts for 1.1% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

