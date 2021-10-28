Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHVF stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.00. 95 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $411.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.56.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.