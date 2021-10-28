Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $10.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.01. 8,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,595. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.08 and its 200-day moving average is $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

