Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Buys $115,345.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 2,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $16,400.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 4,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 6,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,554.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

