Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.