Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,024,820 shares changing hands.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.