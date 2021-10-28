Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €67.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.41 ($74.60).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

