Royal Bank of Canada Buys 269,467 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $313,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $163.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $166.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

