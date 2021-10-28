Royal Bank of Canada Has $323.37 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 218,911 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $323,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

