Royal Bank of Canada Has $331.54 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $331,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 305,547 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.30 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

