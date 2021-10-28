Royal Bank of Canada Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $110.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $94.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Autoliv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Autoliv by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after buying an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Autoliv by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

