Royal Bank of Canada Sells 727,226 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,649,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $254,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

