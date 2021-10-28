Royal Bank of Canada Sells 75,936 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $274,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.19 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.