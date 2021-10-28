Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$136.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$136.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSPD. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.29.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD traded up C$4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$117.67. 183,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,365. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$41.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.40.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.