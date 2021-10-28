Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,300 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,710.10 ($22.34) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 866 ($11.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,519.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,418.63.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

